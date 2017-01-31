Quiz! Can you name the line-ups from Liverpool 1-0 Chelsea, May 2007?

Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League at Anfield on Tuesday night – but 10 seasons ago, these two clubs had even bigger fish to fry.

Back then there was a place in the 2007 Champions League Final at stake, with Chelsea going into the second leg one goal to the good after a 1-0 win over the Reds at Stamford Bridge. But it wasn't to be their day – a certain centre-back's 22nd-minute goal took it to extra-time and then penalties, where Liverpool prevailed.

But how many of the 36 players on the teamsheet can you name from this game? We want you to have a crack and then tweet us how you get on @FourFourTwo – we'll retweet your scores so long as you don't give any answers away. Six minutes on the clock, starting now...

(Please note: Adblockers will stop you from seeing this quiz. Kiiiiill theeeeeeeeeem!)

More time-killing quizzes on FourFourTwo.com