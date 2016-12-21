Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's No.9s of the Premier League era?
By Joe Brewin
There are 10 to get – but are you able to raid the memory bank for them all?
We've rustled up another pre-Christmas quiz for you: can you name all 10 Liverpool players who've donned the No.9 shirt for them in the Premier League? (Note: squad numbers kicked in from 1993/94 onwards.)
Hurry, though – you've only got two minutes to do it, so expect a frantic last 30 seconds as you try to mop up the rest.
As ever, we want to know how you got on @FourFourTwo on Twitter – we'll retweet your scores out (but don't give away the answers, that'd be daft wouldn't it?). Then challenge your mates to see if they can fare better.
(Please note: Using an ad blocker? You won't see the quiz unless you turn it off *shakes fist*.)
