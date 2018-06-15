Quiz! Can you name the top 30 World Cup assisters 2002-14?

Aleksandr Golovin has laid down an early marker for breakout star of the 2018 World Cup, with the aid of Saudi Arabia’s utter ineptitude. However, it wasn’t his goal in Russia’s 5-0 win that was the talking point, but his creativity – the 22-year-old midfielder pulled the strings and earned a pair of assists.

Yet while the Golden Boot is given to each tournament’s top scorer, the prize for World Cup generosity is less obvious. So in tribute, we’ve totalled up every assist from every tournament held this millennium (2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014) to find the modern creativity kings.

To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Germany – the masters at thrashing poor teams (and, erm, Brazil) – have nine players with three or more assists. That’s almost a third of this quiz. Elsewhere there are five Dutch players, three Brazilians, three Spaniards and – yes – even one Englishman.

We've stuck eight minutes on the clock for you to try to name as many as possible, after which you should let us know your score @FourFourTwo. We’ll retweet the best totals, if you don’t give answers away – and please assist us by challenging some friends while you’re at it. Ta!

(Note: Adblockers can stop you seeing our quizzes – please turn them off. Thanks)

