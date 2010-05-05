Rafa needs to be a gentleman and not keep the Old Lady waiting

While Rafa Benitez agonises over whether he should leave Liverpool, the new Old Lady in his life is getting a little anxious.

As it stands, Juventus - like any hopeful new flame - will wait a little longer for the Spaniard to make the break and set up home in Turin.

However, she is not going to openly beg him to walk hand-in-hand together into a bright new future Ã¢ÂÂ and in the role of the Ã¢ÂÂother womanÃ¢ÂÂ she has to protect herself.

If Benitez is not going to make the first move then she is not going to look a fool and tell the world that she has been doing all the chasing.

Better to drop a hint or two that others suitors could be allowed to flirt around the front door Ã¢ÂÂ and would fit the bill just as well Ã¢ÂÂ such as Cesare Prandelli and Luciano Spalletti.

Neither party are up to much at the moment Ã¢ÂÂ Prandelli is kicking his heels at Fiorentina where all the signs are that the club are ready to offload the backbone of the team, while Spalletti is marking time in Russia only because he cannot coach in Serie A for a season after walking out on AS Roma.

So, just to focus Benitez on what he would be missing, Juve media outlet Tuttosport have been flashing the aforementioned names across their pages for the last couple of days, but there will be tears and tantrums if she doesnÃ¢ÂÂt get her man.

There is plenty to incite someone who has become used to the finer things in life Ã¢ÂÂ the tax-free salary which is set to be something in the region of ÃÂ12 million over three years and the ÃÂ80 million transfer kitty which could well be increased if new president Andrea Agnelli can wring a few more million out of his cousin John Elkann.

The wage bill is also set to be cut with Gigi Buffon leading the charge for the exit door followed by David Trezeguet, Mauro Camoranesi and Momo Sissoko who will be out the back door anyway if Benitez is walking up the path.

Buffon has already made his pitch for the Premier League, so he will sit back and wait and see if Manchester or London coming calling.

Trezeguet would like nothing better than to be granted membership to the AC Milan country club, Camoranesi fancies the south of France and Marseille and SissokoÃ¢ÂÂs gangly frame could find favour in France or back in the Premier League.

The door is open for new man; all he needs to do is ask for a divorce and start a new life Ã¢ÂÂ he can even bring his best mates with him so he doesnÃ¢ÂÂt feel lonely out on the training pitch and on the bench.

The chosen son has also given his blessing: Alex Del Piero has already been ear-marked for future elevation to the board of directors so he will be hiring and firing coaches someday soon anyway.

All and all there is plenty to woo Rafa to the charms along the banks of the River Po, so now he needs to the gentlemanly thing Ã¢ÂÂ and not keep the lady waiting.

