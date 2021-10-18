Ranked! Liverpool's top 10 Premier League scorers

Mohamed Salah recently became only the fourth Liverpool player to make it to 100 goals in the Premier League.

And it's not beyond the realms of possibility that the 'Egyptian King' will move into the top three of the list this season.

Here's whose records he's chasing - and who he's already surpassed en route to becoming the Reds' fourth-highest league scorer since 1992.

10. Daniel Sturridge (50 goals)

Despite all of his injury troubles, Sturridge still made it into the exclusive club of Liverpool's Premier League half-centurions.

The former England international enjoyed his best season for the Reds in 2013/14, finding the net 21 times in 29 appearances as Brendan Rodgers' side spectacularly crumbled in their pursuit of the title.

9. Dirk Kuyt (51 goals)

His sensational work rate may have made him a walking billboard for 'the kind of players fans love', but Kuyt still popped up with his fair share of goals during six years at Liverpool.

The industrious Dutchman never scored more than 13 in a season, but he hit double figures in three campaigns and featured in all 38 games as the Reds finished second in 2008/09 under Rafael Benitez.

8. Fernando Torres (65 goals)

Torres arrived at Anfield to much fanfare in the summer of 2007, having become one of Europe's most sought-after young strikers at Atletico Madrid.

And 'El Nino' certainly lived up to the hype, banging in 24 Premier League goals in his first season with the Reds and 65 in 102 appearances in the competition altogether - before his acrimonious departure for Chelsea in January 2011, which didn't pan out too well...

7. Luis Suarez (69 goals)

Suarez only made 110 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, but he certainly sunk his teeth into the division.

The prolific Uruguayan bagged 51 of his 69 goals in his final 66 appearances, winning the 2013/14 Golden Boot as he became one of only six players to break the 30-goal barrier in a 38-game Premier League season.

6. Roberto Firmino (70 goals)

Another indefatigable Liverpool forward (not that any of them can afford to be anything other than that in Jurgen Klopp's side), Firmino overtook Suarez with a hat-trick in the Reds' 5-0 rout of Watford at the weekend.

In doing so, he became the first Brazilian to score multiple hat-tricks in the Premier League - adding to the one he scored against Arsenal in December 2018.

5. Sadio Mane (79 goals)

Given that the next player on this list is 23 goals ahead of him, Mane might never get any higher than fifth - but he probably isn't too bothered about that.

That's because the speedy Senegal international has a Golden Boot to his name, sharing the 2018/19 award in a three-way tie with Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - plus he's up to 100 Premier League goals in total, having notched 21 for Southampton.

4. Mohamed Salah (102 goals)

The man of the moment himself reached the 100-goal mark for Liverpool when he struck in the Reds' 3-3 draw away to Brentford in September.

Along with Mane and Didier Drogba, Salah is one of only three African players to rack up 100 or more Premier League goals - and he has 104 in total, having scored twice in his less than memorable spell at Chelsea.

3. Michael Owen (118 goals)

Had it not been for the recurring hamstring injury which ultimately compromised his career, Owen might be number one on this list.

To rank third is no mean feat, though, and he remains the youngest player to register 100 Premier League goals, doing so at the age of 23 years and 134 days in April 2003 - when he actually got on the scoresheet four times as the Reds thumped West Brom 6-0.

2. Steven Gerrard (120 goals)

The only non-forward in the top 10 may have scored a sizeable chunk of his goals from penalties and free-kicks, but only 18 players have been on target more times in Premier League history.

Those goals against Olympiacos and AC Milan may be most indelibly etched in the minds of Liverpool fans, but their legendary Champions League-winning captain still gave them plenty of memories to cherish at domestic level - including a hat-trick on his 400th Premier League appearance, a 3-0 Merseyside derby win over Everton.

1. Robbie Fowler (128 goals)

One of the deadliest finishers in the country throughout the 90s, Fowler would rank joint-first here with the goals from his first spell at Anfield alone.

'God' returned in 2006 and scored another eight just to make sure, though - and he should be able to enjoy the view for the rest of the season at least, even with the way Salah is going right now.

