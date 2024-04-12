Ranked! The best Euros kits ever

By Tom Hancock
We count down the finest threads worn at the European Championship over the years

The best Euros kits ever include some of the finest threads in football history, worn by national teams from across the continent at its biggest tournament.

Some kits from Euro 2024 may well make this list in future, but for now, we're counting down the greatest strips from European Championships gone-by.

