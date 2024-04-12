Ranked! The best Euros kits ever

The best Euros kits ever include some of the finest threads in football history, worn by national teams from across the continent at its biggest tournament.

Some kits from Euro 2024 may well make this list in future, but for now, we're counting down the greatest strips from European Championships gone-by.

Let's get started, shall we...

The best Euros kits ever: 10. Scotland home, Euro 96 (Umbro)

(Image credit: Alamy)

A tartan shirt could have been overkill, but Umbro got it spot on with their strip for Scotland's Euro 96 campaign south of the border in England.

No one watching could have been left in any doubt that the Scots were playing – although their patriotic kit couldn't prevent them from crashing out at that group stage, losing to England at Wembley en route.

9. Finland home, Euro 2020 (Nike)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Finland marked their first ever appearance at a major tournament by rocking what was, in effect, the national flag stylised and repurposed into a football shirt – and it absolutely rocked (what else would you expect from the home of 2006 Eurovision winners Lordi?).

Teemu Pukki and co. narrowly missed out on a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020, but they looked pretty damn cool in trying.

8. Belgium home, Euro 1984 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Did one of the Belgium players' nans knit their kit for Euro 1984? No, Adidas made it – but you can see what we mean, can't you? Come on, just look at that beautiful pattern across the shirt!

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they didn't get to take this shirt as far as they'd have liked, exiting at the group stage (which seems to be a bit of a theme with this list so far...).

7. Denmark goalkeeper, Euro 92 (Hummel)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Maybe we spoke too soon... Denmark did not depart Euro 92 early – quite the opposite, in fact: they were drafted in at the last minute to replace disqualified Yugoslavia, and they only went and won the whole thing.

Along the way, Peter Schmeichel was utterly unmissable in Hummel's legendary neon-rainbow goalkeeping jersey.

6. Portugal away, Euro 2012 (Nike)

(Image credit: Alamy)

In 2016, Portugal won the Euros; four years earlier, they won best kit of the Euros (in FFT's eyes as UEFA have, unfathomably, never given out such an award).

Incorporating the two main colours of the Portuguese flag into a great big cross which dominates the shirt, this away strip worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe was an absolute masterpiece.

5. North Macedonia home, Euro 2020 (Jako)

(Image credit: Alamy)

North Macedonia's flag of a bright yellow sun and rays on a red background is one of the snazziest in the world – so it was only right that the national football team gave more than a subtle nod to it on their shirt at Euro 2020, their major tournament debut.

German brand Jako will never be the coolest kit manufacturer, but no one take this brilliant 'fit – donned most notably by North Macedonia's greatest ever player, Goran Pandev – away from them.

4. England home, Euro 1980 (Admiral)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Back in the 80s, Admiral were one of the foremost kit manufactures in the game – and this was just about their greatest work, one of England's finest strips of all time.

The Three Lions, managed by Ron Greenwood and captained by Kevin Keegan, produced a disappointing showing at the tournament in Italy, but this shirt remains a retro favourite among England fans to this day. It's not hard to see why.

3. France home, Euro 1984 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

France's 1998 World Cup shirt gets a lot of love – and understandably so – but we reckon this is Les Bleus' best ever, worn is they lifted their first major trophy at Euro 1984, which they hosted.

Led by inspirational skipper Michel Platini, the French reached the final by winning the greatest game in Euros history – a truly dramatic semi against Portugal – then defeated Spain 2-0 to seal glory.

2. West Germany home, Euro 1988 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

West Germany's last home kit before the Berlin Wall came down and Germany was reunified, this is an undisputed classic.

Taking the colours from the German flag and turning them into a seriously groovy pattern working its way across the shirt from shoulder to shoulder, this is some of Adidas' very best work (as it should be for their home nation).

1. Netherlands home, Euro 1988 (Adidas)

(Image credit: Alamy)

Pipping West Germany to top spot on our ranking of the best Euros kits, though, are the Netherlands – who also beat West Germany to a spot in the final of Euro 1988... in West Germany.

Stylishly sported by Marco van Basten as he scored one of the greatest goals of all time – his astonishing volley to put the Dutch 2-0 up en route to victory over the Soviet Union in the final – you're easily paying well over £500 for one of these bad boys nowadays (if you can actually find one in the first place, that is).

