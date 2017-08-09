Real Betis announce Ryad Boudebouz signing with Partridge-esque, ABBA-inspired video

Real Betis have completed the signing of Boudebouz from Ligue 1 outfit Montpellier for a reported fee of €7m.

The 27-year-old, who scored 11 goals and added nine assists in Ligue 1 last season, is a big signing for the Seville-based club, meaning the club's social media department went to town on announcing his arrival.

In the short clip that would make Alan Partridge proud, Boudebouz was announced with ABBA's 1979 hit Voulez-Vous humming in the background.

Betis's video may have been amateur, but the thought behind the future terrace hit was inspired – you just try not to sing along to it (go on, we'll wait right here).

Aha!

