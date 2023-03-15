Real Betis v Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Europa League match

Real Betis v Manchester United live stream and match preview, Thursday March 16, 5.45pm GMT

Looking for a Real Betis v Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Real Betis v Manchester United is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Europa League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Manchester United are within touching distance of the Europa League quarter-finals ahead of their last-16 second leg away to Real Betis thanks to a superb win last week.

The Red Devils thrashed the Spaniards 4-1 in the first leg at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Wout Weghorst on the scoresheet.

They now must avoid a total collapse in Seville in order to progress, although their recent form has been patchy, with a 7-0 humiliation against Liverpool and disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton coming either side of the first leg result.

Betis are fifth in La Liga but head into the game without a win in their last three games in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT.

Team news

Betis are without a trio of players: Juan Cruz, Luiz Felipe and Nabil Fekir are injured.

United’s long-term absentees Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek miss out, while Antony Martial and Marcel Sabitzer are still working their way back to fitness.

Form

Real Betis: DLDWW

Manchester United: DWLWW

Stadium

Real Betis v Manchester United will be played at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville.

Kick-off and channel

Real Betis v Manchester United kick-off is at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, 16 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.45pm ET / 9.45am PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

