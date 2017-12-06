Real Madrid send a letter of support to Sunderland's injured Duncan Watmore

Watmore was a bright spark in Sunderland's miserable Premier League campaign which resulted in their relegation, but he then sustained a 10-month injury which left him sidelined until the start of the 2017/18 season.

Now, the 23-year-old has suffered a fresh setback after he picked up the exact same ACL injury 42 minutes into a 2-2 draw with Millwall on November 18.

But as the former England U21 international faces yet another battle to return to action, Real Madrid have sent him a morale-raising letter – signed by Blancos legend Emilio Butragueño – which was posted on Twitter by his dad, Ian.

Who says they only care for flashy stars and global domination?

