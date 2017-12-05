Clubs to get over £6,000 per player every day they are at the 2018 World Cup

FIFA are dishing the money out in recognition of each club's "contribution to the successful staging" of the tournament.

The letter, signed off by FIFA's secretary general Fatma Samoura, also came with a form confirming the payment will begin to be made around June 1. This means about two weeks before Russia's opener against Saudi Arabia, and will end the day after each nation is eliminated.

Payments are to be made pro rata to all clubs that any given player was registered with during the two years before exiting the World Cup.

In total, FIFA are paying around £215m to clubs around the world. At the 2014 World Cup, this fee was around £52m, so it's quite an increase.

The reason for the hike is because of an agreement signed between FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA). So, it would seem domestic clubs seem to be winning the club vs country power struggle.

