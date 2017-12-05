Former England boss Sven-Goran Eriksson is interested in the Australia job

Eriksson hopes to succeed Ange Postecoglou, who surprisingly left his role last month after four years in charge of the Socceroos despite qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

The Swede is no stranger to trying varied management roles. He took charge of Mexico and Ivory Coast after his fateful spell with England and, since 2013, he's managed three different clubs in China.

The 69-year-old, who was sacked by Chinese League One club Shenzhen FC in June following a nine-game losing streak, says he would like the challenge of managing Australia at the world's most prestigious football tournament.

"Yes of course I’m interested,” he told the Herald Sun. "It’s a big job, a big football country, you’re playing in the World Cup - again. You more or less always play in the World Cup.

"I have watched some Australian games and I watched the games against Honduras, the last games.

"It was a surprise that (Postecoglou) resigned, I was surprised because he (qualified) them to the World Cup. But that’s life.

"The World Cup is the biggest party in football and it’s a party for the world, it’s incredible. It goes for a month and there is a huge amount of interest. It’s the greatest thing you can do and it’s beautiful."

Australia have been drawn into Group C with France, Peru and Denmark. Their opening group game is against France on June 16 in Kazan.

