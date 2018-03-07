Red-hot Oscar whips home another stunner in the Asian Champions League for Shanghai SIPG
Seven goals in your last three matches isn't bad going. Oscar achieved the feat in some style against Ulsan Horang on Wednesday.
From just inside the box in Shanghai's Asian Champions League Group F tie, the former Chelsea midfielder perfectly bent the ball into the top corner past goalkeeper Yan Junling.
1:12 for Oscar's strike
That was Oscar's second goal of the match as Shanghai drew 2-2 with the J-League club. However, Shanghai still remain top of their group by two points after three games played.
The Brazil international has begun the 2018 Chinese Super League season in a startlingly quick fashion with seven goals in five appearances in all competitions. Back in February, he scored a similarly brilliant goal against A-League side Melbourne Victory.
