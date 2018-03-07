Red-hot Oscar whips home another stunner in the Asian Champions League for Shanghai SIPG

From just inside the box in Shanghai's Asian Champions League Group F tie, the former Chelsea midfielder perfectly bent the ball into the top corner past goalkeeper Yan Junling.

That was Oscar's second goal of the match as Shanghai drew 2-2 with the J-League club. However, Shanghai still remain top of their group by two points after three games played.

The Brazil international has begun the 2018 Chinese Super League season in a startlingly quick fashion with seven goals in five appearances in all competitions. Back in February, he scored a similarly brilliant goal against A-League side Melbourne Victory.

