Watch: Ex-Chelsea star Oscar bags a beauty in the Asian Champions League
Oscar caps an inspired performance against Melbourne Victory with a fine strike.
Chinese Super League powerhouses Shanghai SIPG beat the A-League outfit 4-1 on Tuesday with Oscar scoring twice to ensure the hosts remain top of Group F after two games.
The 26-year-old's second goal - and Shanghai's fourth - summed up an excellent game for the Brazilian midfielder who left Chelsea for China in January last year.
In the 76th minute, Oscar played a neat one-two with Lu Wei before fabulously bending the ball into the bottom corner past the helpless Lawrence Thomas in goal.
1:49 for Oscar's second goal.
Sublime. Shanghai now have a break until their 2018 Chinese Super League season opener against newly-promoted Dalian Yifang on March 3.
