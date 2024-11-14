Republic of Ireland Nations League squad: Heimir Hallgrimsson's full team

The Republic of Ireland Nations League squad has been announced for their November fixtures against Finland and England.

Comprised largely of Championship players, the Republic of Ireland squad is a long way short of the talent they could call upon two decades or even one decade ago. But that's not to say there's a lack of quality within the side, with Evan Ferguson, Nathan Collins, Sammie Szmodics and Caoimhin Kelleher all have proved their ability in the Premier League.

Manager Heimir Hallgrimsson doesn't have much experience to rely on, however, especially not since Seamus Coleman and Shane Duffy had to withdraw from the squad through injury. Robbie Brady also hasn't been selected, meaning Matt Doherty is the player with the most appearances for the national team in the squad right now, with 47.

There could be first appearances for goalkeeper Max O'Leary and defender Mark McGuinness, while Andrew Moran and Tom Cannon will hope to add to their single caps.

In order to not face relegation to the third tier of the Nations League, the Republic of Ireland simply need to not lose against Finland on November 14, having beaten them earlier in the year. Promotion to the top tier is also impossible, with Greece and England battling for top spot. Regardless, any result against the Three Lions will certainly be celebrated, as they travel to Wembley on November 17.

FourFourTwo is here to bring you all the latest on the Three Lions. We have information and insight on the country's Nations League campaign – as well as bringing you all the news and updates on who will be given the job permanently. We go again, in preparation for a World Cup in 2026…

Republic of Ireland Nations League squad

Republic of Ireland Nations League squad: The full team

GK: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool)

GK: Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

GK: Max O'Leary (Bristol City)

DF: Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

DF: Dara O'Shea (Ipswich Town)

DF: Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City)

DF: Nathan Collins (Brentford)

DF: Ryan Manning (Southampton)

DF: Liam Scales (Celtic)

DF: Jake O'Brien (Everton)

DF: Mark McGuinness (Luton Town)

MF: Josh Cullen (Burnley)

MF: Jason Knight (Bristol City)

MF: Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion)

MF: Finn Azaz (Middlesbrough)

MF: Andrew Moran (Stoke City)

FW: Troy Parrott (AZ Alkmaar)

FW: Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion)

FW: Mikey Johnston (West Bromwich Albion)

FW: Sammie Szmodics (Ipswich Town)

FW: Festy Ebosele (Watford)

FW: Kasey McAteer (Leicester City)

FW: Tom Cannon (Stoke City)

Republic of Ireland fixtures and results

September 7: Republic of Ireland 0-2 England, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

September 10: Republic of Ireland 0-2 Greece, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

October 10: Finland 1–2 Republic of Ireland, Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland

October 13: Greece 2–0 Republic of Ireland, Karaiskakis Stadium, Piraeus, Greece

November 14: Republic of Ireland v Finland, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

November 17: England v Republic of Ireland, Wembley Stadium, London, England

Republic of Ireland manager: Heimir Hallgrimsson

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alongside Lars Lagerback as joint-managers, Hallgrimsson famously knocked England out of Euro 2016 with Iceland. Following the tournament, Hallgrimsson then took complete charge of the national team, helping them qualify for their first-ever World Cup in 2018. While they were eliminated with a single point in the group stages, playing against Argentina, Croatia and Nigeria would have been a difficult task for anyone.

After a few years in Qatar with Al-Arabia, Hallgrimsson then became the Jamaica national team manager. Poor performances in the 2024 Copa America led to his resignation, however, before taking over the Republic of Ireland in July 2024. The Icelandic manager won his first game against Finland in October.

Republic of Ireland's star player: Sammie Szmodics

Sammie Szmodics playing for the Republic of Ireland (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now 29, Szmodics only made his Premier League debut at the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, after his £9m move to Ipswich from Blackburn Rovers went through. He has started well in Suffolk, scoring three goals - including one in the club's first win of the season against Tottenham Hotspur prior to the November international break.

A clinical finisher, Szomidcs finished as the Championship Golden Boot winner last term for Blackburn, having scored 27 times despite battling to stave off relegation. He made his debut for the national team last season, too, though he is yet to score for the Republic of Ireland. He'll be hoping that can come at Wembley...