Revealed! The best- and worst-supported League One clubs

Fleetwood Town are the most well supported team in League One.

Even though the Cod Army are flirting with relegation, they continue to fill their stadium more than anyone else in the division (98.7% full per game - 5,031 fans filling the 5,094 capacity stadium each week on average). They lead both Burton Albion (78.7% - 5,441/6,912) and Chesterfield (62.7% - 6,648/10,600) respectively who lag far behind Fleetwood.

The league’s bottom three are Barnsley (34.4% - 7,919/23,000), Coventry City (33.0% - 10,535/32,000) and Port Vale (32.4% - 6,164/19,052). Though Barnsley and Coventry are pushing for promotion, their recent relegations from the Championship has seemingly turned off the interest from a lot of fans.

Pre-season favourites Sheffield United only record an average of 40.5% (13,356) whilst bottom club Colchester United have the 8th highest fill - though this is still a measly 40.5% (5,244).

The graphic below is interactive - click or tap for more details. (If you're on mobile, turn to landscape for a better view.)

Research compiled by myvouchercodes.co.uk.

More features every day on FFT.com