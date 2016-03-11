Revealed! The best- and worst-supported League Two clubs

AFC Wimbledon have the highest average stadium fill in League Two.

The Dons, who currently ground share with non-league side Kingstonian, have an average gate of 4,055, a percentage of 85.91% of their stadium capacity.

Second is Luton Town (81.0% - 8,349/10,300) and third is Portsmouth (80.1% - 16,195/20,220), who also have the second biggest stadium in the league.

Newport County bring up the rear with an average attendance of 2,651, which also makes for the lowest average in England’s top four divisions. Notts County have the division's second lowest average (23.7% - 5,502/21,300) and Morecambe’s Globe Arena makes up the bottom three (24.2% - 1,569/6,476).

High-flying Northampton record a league average 63.77% (4,880) whilst flood-struck Carlisle United recorded a miserable average of 26.55% (4,846).

The graphic below is interactive - click or tap for more details. (If you're on mobile, turn to landscape for a better view.)

Research compiled by myvouchercodes.co.uk.

