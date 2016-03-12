Revealed! The best- and worst-supported Bundesliga clubs

Bayern Munich possess a 100% stadium attendance over the course of the 2015-16 season.

The German champions, who look set to win a fourth successful league title, are 0.3% ahead of second place Borussia Dortmund (99.7% stadium fill per game - so that works out at 81,132 fans attending each game on average at the 81,359 capacity Signal Iduna Park). Third are Dortmund’s local rivals - Schalke (98.7% - 61,160/61,973)

The league average (91.6%), which is only beaten by the Premier League, is hampered by Hertha Berlin’s average stadium fill (64.0% - 47,618/74,400) despite the club’s strong outing this season. Hannover are quite the distance away with (81.7% - 40,033/49,000) and VfB Stuttgart complete the bottom three (82.6% - 49,937/60,449).

Newly promoted Ingolstadt are fourth with their fans enjoying life in the German top flight (97.92% - 14,688/15,000).

Research compiled by myvouchercodes.co.uk.

