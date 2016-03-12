Revealed! The best- and worst-supported clubs in La Liga
A table which isn’t top by either Barcelona or Real Madrid…
Eibar have the highest average stadium fill in La Liga, arguably making them the best supported team in Spain.
Having been re-instated into the league following Elche’s financial mismanagement, Eibar’s fans are flocking to their games, giving them a league-high stadium fill of 98.6% (6,215 fans per game on average at a 6,300 stadium capacity ground).
The two big Madrid teams follow next - but with considerably lesser percentages (Real Madrid, 82.5% - 70,549/85,454; Atletico Madrid, 82.5% - 45,358/54,960).
Getafe feel the ache of sharing the Spanish capital with two of the biggest clubs in the world as they finish lowest (37.0% - 6,548/17,700). Their misery can be felt by Espanyol too, who are based in Barcelona (48.1% - 19,466/40,500). Even with their promising European push in the league, Celta Vigo are 18th (57.3% - 18,240/31,800).
Barcelona are fourth (78.7%, 75,818) whilst Real Sociedad, David Moyes’ former employers, are 16th (63.37%, 20,326).
Research compiled by myvouchercodes.co.uk.
