Revealed! The best- and worst-supported Championship clubs
The numbers have been crunched to find the fullest grounds and biggest average turnouts...
Bristol City fill their stadium more than any other Championship club.
Despite their struggles against relegation this season the Robins boast a 91% fill rate of Ashton Gate, amounting to an average gate of 15,178 in their 16,600-capacity home, which is undergoing redevelopment. Derby (87% – 29,481/33,597) and QPR (86% – 15,875/18,360) follow in second and third.
At the other end, MK Dons bemoan the lowest ratio of fans to capacity (42%) in their 30,500-seater stadium:mk, with just 12,803 trundling through the turnstiles on average. Cardiff (43.3% – 14,429/33,280) and Blackburn (43.5% – 13,656/31,367) make up the bottom three.
Clubs with larger grounds are expected to fall down in this measurement, such as Leeds (40,204), Sheffield Wednesday (39,814) and Middlesbrough (34,742), but in reality the trio have the third-, fourth- and fifth-best attendances in the second tier this season behind Derby and Brighton.
The graphic below is interactive - click or tap for more details. (If you're on mobile, turn to landscape for a better view.)
- Revealed! The best- and worst-supported Premier League clubs
- Revealed! The best- and worst-supported League One clubs
- Revealed! The best- and worst-supported League Two clubs
- Revealed! The best- and worst-supported La Liga clubs
- Revealed! The best- and worst-supported Bundesliga clubs
- Revealed! The best- and worst-supported Serie A clubs
Research compiled by myvouchercodes.co.uk.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.