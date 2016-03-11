Revealed! The best- and worst-supported Championship clubs

Bristol City fill their stadium more than any other Championship club.

Despite their struggles against relegation this season the Robins boast a 91% fill rate of Ashton Gate, amounting to an average gate of 15,178 in their 16,600-capacity home, which is undergoing redevelopment. Derby (87% – 29,481/33,597) and QPR (86% – 15,875/18,360) follow in second and third.

At the other end, MK Dons bemoan the lowest ratio of fans to capacity (42%) in their 30,500-seater stadium:mk, with just 12,803 trundling through the turnstiles on average. Cardiff (43.3% – 14,429/33,280) and Blackburn (43.5% – 13,656/31,367) make up the bottom three.

Clubs with larger grounds are expected to fall down in this measurement, such as Leeds (40,204), Sheffield Wednesday (39,814) and Middlesbrough (34,742), but in reality the trio have the third-, fourth- and fifth-best attendances in the second tier this season behind Derby and Brighton.

The graphic below is interactive - click or tap for more details. (If you're on mobile, turn to landscape for a better view.)

Research compiled by myvouchercodes.co.uk.

