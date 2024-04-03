Revealed: Sean Longstaff’s parting message to Dan Ashworth regarding his future after Newcastle United

By Matthew Ketchell
His dad was a British ice hockey legend, his brother is already in Canada and Sean Longstaff has his eyes on a Major League Soccer stint before he hangs up his boots

Sean Longstaff Dan Ashworth Newcastle United
Sean Longstaff points during Newcastle United's game vs Wolves (Image credit: Future)

In mid-February I sat opposite Sean Longstaff at Newcastle United’s training ground and interviewed him for FourFourTwo. The club’s then Technical Director Dan Ashworth was just yards away in an adjacent meeting room.

The open-plan nature of Newcastle’s recently upgraded training ground, and the glass meeting rooms, meant Ashworth and his delegation were in plain sight. I alluded to this in a separate article last month, but the building's revamped layout could even be the brainchild of Ashworth himself.

Longstaff spoke openly, eloquently and maturely about his past, present and future, and towards the end of our one-hour chat, Dan Ashworth’s name came up. No-one in the room knew that Ashworth would be all over the media just 24 hours later when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment into Manchester United was officially sanctioned by the Premier League and he announced his intention to appoint Ashworth as the club’s sporting director. 

A dejected Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park on January 13, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Sean Longstaff during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St. James Park in January (Image credit: Getty Images)

