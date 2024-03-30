In 2019 Sean Longstaff was linked with a £50 million move to Manchester United, five years on he tells FourFourTwo ‘I’m happy it didn’t happen’

By Matthew Ketchell
published

His younger brother Matty famously scored against Manchester United (twice) but it was Sean they wanted. However, a huge price tag meant the move didn’t happen

Newcastle player Sean Longstaff shoots despite the challenge of Bruno Fernandes during the Carabao Cup Final match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Wembley Stadium on February 26, 2023 in London, England.
Sean Longstaff shoots during the Carabao Cup final in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer of 2019 Sean Longstaff’s head was in a spin. A year before, hardly anyone knew his name but after breaking into Newcastle United’s first team towards the end of 2018, his mature performances in midfield began turning heads.

He became a regular starter under Rafa Benitez and talks of an England call-up reached a head on the eve of the March internationals. But in the penultimate game, vs Declan Rice’s West Ham, Longstaff badly injured his knee.

Declan Rice earned his first England call up a couple of days later while Longstaff lay on the treatment table. But the injury wasn’t enough to deter interest in the exciting midfield prospect. 

