Ricardo Fuller turns up late for non-league debut, scores, then leaves early

The 37-year-old has signed on for Sunday League club Grange Park Rangers - who also boast former Potters striker Mamady Sidibe on their books - but rocked up late despite being named on the teamsheet to start.

Fuller came straight on as soon as he arrived against Greenhoffs, however, and won his team a penalty before converting it himself.

The ex-Jamaica international – who retired from professional football in 2016 after high-profile spells with the likes of Stoke, Portsmouth and Southampton – then made a quick getaway in the second half to see his son's match.

To make matters worse for Grange Park, Greenhoffs won 4-1.

Despite Fuller's somewhat half-hearted debut, referee and league vice-chairman Mick Mallin called his appearance a 'bucket list' moment.

Mallin told the Stoke Sentinel: “He’s still got it. He was named on the teamsheet but turned up late and had to come on when he arrived. He played about 40 minutes in all, having to leave early doors in the second half.

"I'm a Stoke fan anyway, so I just had to make sure it didn't sway any decisions in the game," he said. "[But] it was a stonewall penalty, and he tucked it away.

"It was something ticked off my bucket list... a bit bizarre to have one of my heroes turn up."

