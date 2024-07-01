Romania vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Can Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk inspire his team to victory over Romania?

Romania vs Netherlands is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Romania vs Netherlands live stream Date: Tuesday, July 2



Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT



FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

Romania were the surprise winners of Group E thanks to a 3-0 victory over Ukraine and 1-1 draw with Slovakia. Edi Iordanescu's side will embrace their status as underdogs in this tie.

The pressure is on the Netherlands after they slumped to a third-place finish in Group D. Ronald Koeman's men have not clicked yet, despite the talent in their squad.

Kick-off is at 5pm BST.

Romania vs Netherlands kick-off and TV channel

Romania vs Netherlands kick-off is at 5pm BST on Tuesday, July 2 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Romania vs Netherlands for FREE in the UK

Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere

Romania vs Netherlands is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're travelling overseas and want to tune into BBC iPlayer as you would back home, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

Referee

Felix Zwayer of Germany will be the referee for Romania vs Netherlands. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Romania vs Netherlands will be played at Allianz Arena in Munich. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – the knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.