Romania vs Netherlands live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

By
published

A place in the quarter-finals is up for grabs

The Netherlands' Virgil van Dijk shouts with his arms outstretched in his team's defeat to Austria at Euro 2024.
Can Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk inspire his team to victory over Romania? (Image credit: Geert van Erven/Soccrates/Getty Images))
Jump To:

Looking for a Romania vs Netherlands live stream? We've got you covered. Romania vs Netherlands is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Romania vs Netherlands live stream

Date: Tuesday, July 2

Kick-off: 5pm BST / 12pm ET / 9am PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

watch a Romania vs Netherlands live stream for free on BBC iPlayer

You can watch a Romania vs Netherlands live stream for free on BBC iPlayer (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on BBC One at 5pm BST on Tuesday, July 2. Coverage starts at 4.30pm.

Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN

money-back guarantee

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it!

Try NordVPN 100% risk free!

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Greg Lea
Greg Lea

Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).