Roy Keane reveals enormous Manchester United salary he earned 25 years ago - and what it's worth today

Roy Keane has revealed how much he earned whilst captain of Manchester United during the early 2000s.

The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland skipper brought his Old Trafford contracts to 'The Overlap' podcast studio where the star-studded panel pored over the smallprint.

Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Jill Scott expressed their surprise at the figures involved as Keane shared the paperwork.

Roy Keane was paid millions during final Manchester United season

Keane, Carragher and Neville previously teamed up for 'The Overlap On Tour' (Image credit: Sky UK)

"You signed a contract in [January] 2000 for £950,000 a year, which is 20 grand a week," Neville said, as he examined the contracts, before adding that Keane's salary was bumped to £2.75 million per year for the period July 2000 to June 2003.

Keane's papers also revealed he earned a £1 million 'signing-on fee' for each year of his Man United contract, and at one point earned £3.5 million per year in basic wages.

Roy Keane playing for Manchester United in 2003 (Image credit: Getty Images)

That works out at approximately £67,000 per week, over 20 years ago, which was a huge sum to be paid at the time compared to his Premier League peers.

"You've gone to £3.5m per annum in 2003 to 2005 and then they put your wage down," Neville added.

"Yeah, because they think you're getting older so the incentive is to make sure you're playing [more]," Keane chimed in.

Adjusting for inflation, Keane's £3.5m salary, plus £1m signing-on fee would today be worth just shy of £8.3m before tax, equivalent to roughly £160,000 per week.

"You were underpaid!" 😳Roy gives us a look at some of his old Man Utd contracts... 👀 pic.twitter.com/MKbkqda0glAugust 21, 2025

Player salaries have increased hugely since Keane, Neville, Wright and Carragher's heyday but the scale of Keane's earnings was put into context by Neville's own pay admission.

Referencing Keane's final Man United contract in 2005, Neville admitted it was double what he was earning during his final days as a player at Old Trafford in 2011.