Roy Keane reveals enormous Manchester United salary he earned 25 years ago - and what it's worth today
Roy Keane played for Manchester United for 12 years between 1993 and 2005
Roy Keane has revealed how much he earned whilst captain of Manchester United during the early 2000s.
The former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland skipper brought his Old Trafford contracts to 'The Overlap' podcast studio where the star-studded panel pored over the smallprint.
Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Ian Wright and Jill Scott expressed their surprise at the figures involved as Keane shared the paperwork.
Roy Keane was paid millions during final Manchester United season
"You signed a contract in [January] 2000 for £950,000 a year, which is 20 grand a week," Neville said, as he examined the contracts, before adding that Keane's salary was bumped to £2.75 million per year for the period July 2000 to June 2003.
Keane's papers also revealed he earned a £1 million 'signing-on fee' for each year of his Man United contract, and at one point earned £3.5 million per year in basic wages.
That works out at approximately £67,000 per week, over 20 years ago, which was a huge sum to be paid at the time compared to his Premier League peers.
"You've gone to £3.5m per annum in 2003 to 2005 and then they put your wage down," Neville added.
"Yeah, because they think you're getting older so the incentive is to make sure you're playing [more]," Keane chimed in.
Adjusting for inflation, Keane's £3.5m salary, plus £1m signing-on fee would today be worth just shy of £8.3m before tax, equivalent to roughly £160,000 per week.
Player salaries have increased hugely since Keane, Neville, Wright and Carragher's heyday but the scale of Keane's earnings was put into context by Neville's own pay admission.
Referencing Keane's final Man United contract in 2005, Neville admitted it was double what he was earning during his final days as a player at Old Trafford in 2011.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
