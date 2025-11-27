Quiz! Can you sort these players, clubs and more from earliest to latest?
Sort it out – no, really, we want you to sort these players, managers, clubs, stadiums and much, much more in order
Football quiz time.
You might know your footballing trivia, but for this quiz, we're going to be cracking on with chronology, as we delve into the history of the game for a simple test of ranking four possible answers from earliest to latest.
10 categories coming up, from how old Barclays bosses are, to when European giants first conquered the continent – all you have to do is drag them from first (earliest) to last (latest). Got it?
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
