Sir Jim Ratcliffe slashes Manchester United players' salaries: report

Amorim's group have seen their salaries cut by the Old Trafford hierarchy after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

Man United's latest financial disclosure to the public revealed an approximate £52 million drop in the club's wage bill.

According to Sky Sports, this is tied to a 25-per-cent reduction in player salaries after not qualifying for Europe's premier club competition.

Man United finished 15th in the Premier League table last season, but could have booked their place in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League Final.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Spurs ran out 1-0 winners under then-boss Ange Postecoglou, to instead guarantee their participation in this season's Champions League proper.

As a result of Man United's Europa League Final defeat and the team's final league position, player salaries were cut by a quarter.

The club reported an approximate £33m loss for the season 2024-25, although that was down by a considerable amount from their previously reported £113m loss a year prior.

Minority owner and public-facing Old Trafford executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken a hard-line with the club's finances since arriving at the club.

The INEOS man claimed Man United could have 'gone bust' if not for strict cost controls and cutbacks being imposed.

Man United's new wage bill is reportedly £313m, roughly half of the club's record £666m revenue.