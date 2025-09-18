Sir Jim Ratcliffe slashes Manchester United players' salaries: report

Manchester United players are earning less this season after failing to achieve target under Ruben Amorim

Sir Jim Ratcliffe consoles Man United skipper Bruno Fernandes following the Europa League Final
Manchester United's first-team squad have been given a monetary incentive to turn the club's fortunes around.

Amorim's group have seen their salaries cut by the Old Trafford hierarchy after failing to qualify for the UEFA Champions League last season.

Man United's latest financial disclosure to the public revealed an approximate £52 million drop in the club's wage bill.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

According to Sky Sports, this is tied to a 25-per-cent reduction in player salaries after not qualifying for Europe's premier club competition.

Man United finished 15th in the Premier League table last season, but could have booked their place in the league phase of the 2025-26 Champions League by defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League Final.

Unfortunately for the Red Devils, Spurs ran out 1-0 winners under then-boss Ange Postecoglou, to instead guarantee their participation in this season's Champions League proper.

As a result of Man United's Europa League Final defeat and the team's final league position, player salaries were cut by a quarter.

The club reported an approximate £33m loss for the season 2024-25, although that was down by a considerable amount from their previously reported £113m loss a year prior.

Minority owner and public-facing Old Trafford executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe has taken a hard-line with the club's finances since arriving at the club.

Omar Berrada (L) and Jim Ratcliffe (C) watch the Manchester derby

The INEOS man claimed Man United could have 'gone bust' if not for strict cost controls and cutbacks being imposed.

Man United's new wage bill is reportedly £313m, roughly half of the club's record £666m revenue.

