Last minute Premier League tickets! Five games with seat deals still available this weekend

The Etihad Stadium is just one of the venues with tickets still on offer this weekend

The Premier League rolls on with another round of games that will have implications at both ends of the table.

Plenty of compelling stories will be told up and down the division this weekend, and our how-to-watch guide will tell you everything you need to know about how to get your eyes on it. But there's nothing better than being there in-person - and you can still get a last-minute deal on tickets.

Keep scrolling for all the last-minute tickets you need to this weekend's biggest games, and remember, sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now – it'll give you all the details of how to watch your team in person or at home wherever you are.

Brentford vs Burnley

Brentford will host struggling Burnley on Saturday afternoon (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're at a loose end in London for and looking for a Saturday 3pm kick-off, then there's just one Premier League game for you.

Brentford's results have been up and down this season, but their home form has been very encouraging, with Manchester City the only side to take three points away from the Gtech Community Stadium this season.

A continuation of that would be bad news for struggling Burnley, who need to start getting points on the board again after losing all of their past three Premier League outings.

Manchester City vs Leeds United

Erling Haland will go up against his dad's former club (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not been a good week for Manchester City after back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Bayer Leverkusen, but they will fancy themselves to get back to winning ways at home to Leeds United.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke finds himself under pressure at the wrong time as his side face a challenging run of games against City, Chelsea, and...well, normally we'd say Liverpool, but...

There's a family connection too, of course: Erling Haaland was born in Leeds thanks to his dad Alf-Inge plying his trade at Elland Road at the time.

Everton vs Newcastle United

Everton will host Newcastle in Saturday's teatime kick-off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Everton's lovely new Hill Dickinson Stadium (which we still can't stop calling the Dixon Hill Stadium in our head) is the go-to destination for groundhoppers this season.

The Premier League's newest ground will play host to Saturday's teatime kick-off in what looks set to be an intriguing encounter between two inconsistent and unpredictable sides.

Newcastle United are still yet to win on the road in the league this season, while Everton have lost just once at their new home. Will that home advantage be the deciding factor this weekend?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Fulham

Thomas Frank is under pressure to deliver results at home (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another London game for you here, but this time in an 8pm kick-off - and Tottenham Hotspur are under pressure to deliver.

Spurs have had a bruising week with defeats away to Arsenal and PSG, and Thomas Frank is under pressure to turn things around...and in particular, to make a statement at home, where Tottenham have won just one of their six Premier League games this season.

But Fulham have struggled to live up to the standards they hit last season and find themselves just three points away from the relegation zone and winless on the road. There's a lot on the line in this one.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United

Manchester United have continued their rollercoaster season recently (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selhurst Park was once a very happy hunting ground for Manchester United, but things have changed since Oliver Glasner rocked up at Crystal Palace. Who can forget the Eagles' 4-0 win over United last year?

Palace have not lost any of their past four meetings with the Red Devils, and they have the chance to move into the top four if they can extend that record in Sunday's midday kick-off.

United meanwhile need to get back to winning ways after dropping points in each of their past three games, including an embarrassing defeat at home to an Everton side that played with ten men for 77 minutes on Monday evening.