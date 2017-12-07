Rubin Kazan haven't paid their players in four months, say reports

According to The Telegraph, Rubin Kazan's players are owed in excess of £10 million and haven't received their wages since July.

A host of the club’s star players are now threatening to walk for nothing this January, including former Arsenal midfielder Song and ex-Sunderland loanee Yann M’Vila.

Why now, though? Well, the squad were told on Wednesday that there is no money left in the bank to pay them, says the report.

Rubin are owned by the Tatar-American Investments and Finance company, TAIF. Club president Radik Shaimiev is listed as the 88th richest man in Russia.

The Russian outfit, who currently sit three places above the relegation zone in 12th, have refused to comment on their financial woes to The Telegraph.

