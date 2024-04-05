Rushden & Diamonds: the club that English football forgot

By Chris Flanagan
published

Based in the tiny town of Irthlingborough, the minnows made it to England’s third tier – then it all went wrong

Rushden & Diamonds
There were more than 22,000 people inside Hillsborough, and their frustration was obvious at the full-time whistle: Sheffield Wednesday 0, Rushden & Diamonds 0.

Three days later, Rushden won at Blackpool to move into the top half of the third tier after 15 games of the 2003-04 campaign. Below them sat not only the Tangerines but also Luton and Brentford, two sides now in the Premier League.

