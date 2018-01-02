Forest Green manager and his son both sent off against Wycombe – at the same time

Forest Green Rovers midfielder Charlie Cooper was ejected from the scrappy contest in Nailsworth after stamping on Wycombe's Luke O'Nien in the 39th minute of their 2-1 defeat on New Year's Day.

Amid plenty of protests from the home players and support, one man was more vocal than the rest – his father Mark, who is also his manager.

After exchanging words with referee Antony Coggins, the 49-year-old former Peterborough and Swindon boss was sent to the stands.

Cooper Jr, 20, has been a first-team regular since being signed by his dad on loan from Birmingham upon the latter's arrival in summer 2016. After the Blues confirmed he would be released at the end of his contract, Rovers snapped him up on a permanent deal last summer.

Matt Bloomfield and Craig Mackail-Smith scored Wycombe's goals, which ensured Forest Green remained bottom of the League Two table.

