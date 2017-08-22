Saido Berahino seeks out Stoke fans who appear in brilliant post-goal photo

England striker Berahino came on in Stoke's surprise at the bet365 Stadium, and provided an excellent assist for PSG loanee Jese’s winner.

In the heat of celebration, a pair of home fans were pictured celebrating the goal with a ‘leg drop’ on the stairs, which later attracted a swarm of attention online.

Berahino has now asked Twitter to find the pair so he can “help the bruises” and gift them each a signed shirt.

FFT is looking forward to seeing the People's Elbow at Stoke's next home match.

