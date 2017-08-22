Saido Berahino seeks out Stoke fans who appear in brilliant post-goal photo
By Joe Nelson
The Potters striker has pledged his shirt to the supporters who went viral for their hilarious celebrations after Jese's goal against Arsenal
England striker Berahino came on in Stoke's surprise at the bet365 Stadium, and provided an excellent assist for PSG loanee Jese’s winner.
In the heat of celebration, a pair of home fans were pictured celebrating the goal with a ‘leg drop’ on the stairs, which later attracted a swarm of attention online.
Berahino has now asked Twitter to find the pair so he can “help the bruises” and gift them each a signed shirt.
FFT is looking forward to seeing the People's Elbow at Stoke's next home match.
