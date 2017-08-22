Jack Wilshere offers 'sit down' with reporter who claims his career 'hit a new low'

England midfielder Wilshere was shown red at the Emirates Stadium on Monday night for reacting poorly to a late tackle from City’s Matt Smith.

Wilshere pushed Smith to the ground and sparked an on-pitch brawl in which City’s Tyreke Wilson appeared to aim a kick at the Arsenal midfielder.

Both were dismissed, but their antics continued down the tunnel, where the pair had to be separated.

Following the game, Arsenal’s No.10 released a tweet directed at The Sun's Sam Morgan, who had written a story claiming that this red card signified a ‘new low’ in Wilshere's career. Morgan responded by agreeing to meet the Gunners midfielder.

There was as much drama on the field as there was off it in Monday night’s clash, as Arsenal ran out 4-3 victors thanks to braces from Eddie Nketiah and the highly rated Reiss Nelson.

