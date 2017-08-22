EA tease FIFA 18 with most in-depth trailer yet
By Joe Nelson
Sit back and enjoy the New Order-Blue Monday mash-up, including new signings, fan interactivity and, of course, plenty more celebrations
It’s just over a month until FIFA 18 is released and millions across the world are suddenly struck by mysterious viruses which leave them sofa-bound.
In a new trailer, EA have whet our appetites for the new game even further, showcasing new signings (Neymar! Matuidi!), celebrations... and Angel Di Maria getting crunched.
In FIFA 18 we've been promised dramatic moments, even better player motion technology, slick team styles and immersive atmospheres.
There have also been improvements to Ultimate Team, Career Mode and the hugely popular The Journey, following Alex Hunter’s story.
September 29. Save the date... and find a good excuse.
