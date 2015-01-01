Saints 2-0 Arsenal: Wenger's men have made more errors leading to goals than everyone except...?

Southampton opened 2015 in style by jumping three points ahead of Arsenal with an impressive 2-0 victory over the Gunners at St Mary's.

Ronald Koeman's men took a half-time lead when Sadio Mane finished superbly following an ill-advised rush out from Gunners keeper Wojciech Szczesny. And it got worse 10 minutes into the second half when Dusan Tadic converted from close range after another blunder from Arsenal's Polish shot-stopper.

Victory nudges the Saints to within a point of third-placed Manchester United after the Reds drew 1-1 at Stoke.

Sadio Mane has scored in his last 3 Premier League appearances.

James Ward-Prowse has assisted 3 goals in his last 3 league appearances.

Arsenal have committed 7 errors leading to goals this season; only Everton (11) have more in the top flight.

Southampton ended a run of 10 Premier League meetings against Arsenal without a win (D4 L6).

Arsenal are winless in 4 league trips to St Mary’s (D3 L1).

Alexis Sanchez has only scored 1 goal in his last 6 Premier League appearances.

Arsenal have lost 4 Premier League away games this season; the same as Crystal Palace and Hull, and one more than Sunderland.

Analyse Southampton 2-0 Arsenal using Stats Zone