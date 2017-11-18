Saturday Premier League wrap: The things you might have missed

Arsenal 2 - Tottenham 0

Opta Fact Arsenal have won 11 home Premier League games in a row, their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005.

Arsenal take the honours in the first north London derby of the season. First-half goals from Shkodran Mustafi and Alexis Sanchez built a lead that the hosts would never surrender and Tottenham, strangely off-colour and riddled with half-fit players, mounted precious little in way of a comeback. Three points for Arsene Wenger and, more importantly, an excellent performance in a big game.

Goals:Mustafi '36, Sanchez '41

Bournemouth 4 - 0 Huddersfield

Opta Fact Callum Wilson has scored more than once in a Premier League game for just the second time in his career and first since netting three v West Ham in August 2015.

Bournemouth raced into a two-goal lead here, but then made it difficult for themselves: Simon Francis was sent off for a second bookable offence and gave Huddersfield hope just before the break. Nobody should be quick to forgot the Asmir Begovic save from Rajiv van la Parra, though, which kept the game scoreless early. The visiting fightback never really materialised. Huddersfield enjoyed some gentle pressure in the second-half, but when Harry Arter added a third it was very much game over. It certainly was when Wilson completed his hat-trick six minutes before the end. It's very much time to start worrying about David Wagner's team.

Goals:Wilson '26, '32, '84 Arter '70.

Burnley 2 - 0 Swansea

Did anyone really expect Swansea to get something here? Say what you will about how many shots Burnley concede or how fortunate they may have been, but Sean Dyche has built a fundamentally sound side who don't give up chances easily at home or away. By contrast, Paul Clement's players have almost no attacking craft to them whatsoever and so the odds on them cracking this particular nut were always remote. Jack Cork started the scoring and Ashley Barnes added a second five minutes before half-time; the game never looked anything other than safe from there on. More bad news for Clement and Swansea came late on, as Tammy Abraham left the game on a stretcher and with a serious looking back injury.

Goals:Cork '29, Barnes '40

Crystal Palace 2 - 2 Everton

Opta Fact Wilfried Zaha has scored in four of his last five Premier League games at Selhurst Park (four goals).

A game not without its controversy. Given that the capacity now exists to retrospectively punish simulation, the disciplinary committee responsible might want to take a look at the Oumar Niasse incident early in the first-half. An issue for next week, perhaps. Four goals equally shared in the first 45 minutes at Selhurst Park left nobody quite content, with Christian Benteke passing up the second period's best opportunity to take all the points.

Goals:McArthur '1, Zaha '35 - Baines (pen) '6, Niasse '45

Leicester 0 - 2 Manchester City

Opta Fact Gabriel Jesus has been directly involved in 20 goals in his 21 Premier League appearances (15 goals 5 assists).

The more of Manchester City's football we see, the more normalised we risk becoming to it. Pep Guardiola's side weren't at their best at the King Power stadium, not in the first-half at least, but Gabriel Jesus scored a fabulous opener before the interval and, after Harry Maguire had hit the post, doubled their lead through another Kevin De Bruyne screamer minutes later. Onwards they go...

Goals:Jesus 45', De Bruyne '49

Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton

Opta Fact Mohamed Salah has scored 15 goals in all competitions for Liverpool in 2017/18; the most of any Premier League player.

Goals number 14 and 15 of the season from Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in control here, the second after a superb pass from Philippe Coutinho. Coutinho himself added a third, capping a Liverpool performance which was as notable for its control as it was the usual attacking flourishes. Very impressive and much needed for Jurgen Klopp.

Goals:Salah '31, '41, Coutinho '68

West Brom 0 - 4 Chelsea

Opta Fact West Brom have conceded three first half goals in the Premier League for the first time since August 2015, when they did so against Chelsea.

And suddenly, life seems better at Stamford Bridge. Three first-half goals from Chelsea made the tenuous situation with Antonio Conte seem like less of a concern and allowed the defending champions to keep leapfrog Tottenham and Manchester United in the table. Not such good news for Tony Pulis, who hasn't beaten any side - in any competition - since August. Eden Hazard scored his second and his side's fourth after the break and, inevitably, "Pulis Out" chants echoed around The Hawthorns.

Goals:Morata '17, Hazard '23, Alonso '38, Hazard '65.