Scotland v Cyprus live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland v Cyprus live stream and match preview

Looking for a Scotland v Cyprus live stream? We've got you covered. Scotland v Cyprus is on Viaplay Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Euro 2024 qualifiers with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Scotland’s bid to reach a second consecutive European Championship begins with the visit of Cyprus.

Steve Clarke’s men ended a 23-year major tournament absence at Euro 2020, but went out in the group stage before failing to reach the World Cup last year.

Now, with Spain, Norway and Georgia also for company in Group A, they will be looking to get off to a good start in their bid to reach Euro 2024, having already guaranteed themselves a play-off place through the Nations League.

Kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT.

Team news

Former England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn is looking to make his debut after switching international allegiance to Scotland, with first-choice keeper Craig Gordon out injured.

Jack Hendry was forced to withdraw from the squad through injury and replaced by Blackburn’s Dominic Hyam.

Form

Scotland: LDWWW

Cyprus: WLLWD

Referee

Duje Strukan of Croatia will be the referee for Scotland v Cyprus.

Stadium

Scotland v Cyprus will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Kick-off and channel

Scotland v Cyprus kick-off is at 2:00pm GMT on Saturday 25 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 10:00am ET / 7:00am PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 qualifiers from outside your country

If you’re out of the country for a Euro 2024 qualifier, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Euro 2024 qualifiers, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(Image credit: Future)

International Euro 2024 TV rights

• UK: In the UK, Euro 2024 qualifying matches are shared between Channel 4 and Viaplay Sports.

• USA: Fox Sports, Fubo TV and ViX are the home of the Euro 2024 qualifiers in the States.

• Canada: In Canada, DAZN is the place to catch Euro 2024 qualifying action.

• Australia: Optus Sport is where you can watch Euro 2024 qualifiers in Australia.

• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the Euro 2024 qualifiers.