Scotland v Spain live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Euro 2024 qualifier

Scotland have a giant-killing task ahead of them when Spain visit Hampden Park in the next step of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The Scots have been drawn in a tricky group with the talented Spaniards, a Norway side fired by the goals of Erling Haaland and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Georgia.

But there’s no doubt that the biggest games of the group will be the double-header with La Furia Roja, who are looking to move on from a disappointing World Cup campaign.

Spain narrowly edged through their group despite only winning one game and suffering a shock defeat to Japan, and they were then eliminated on penalties by Morocco in the last-16.

Scotland didn’t make it to Qatar, and are now focused on reaching their second European Championship in a row after a group stage exit at Euro 2020.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT.

Team news

First-choice Scotland keeper Craig Gordon is out injured and Jack Hendry was forced to withdraw from the squad through injury to be replaced by Blackburn’s Dominic Hyam.

New Spain boss Luis de la Fuente kept just 11 members of the World Cup squad with his first selection but one of them, Barcelona midfielder Pedri, is injury enforced.

Form

Scotland: ?LDWW

Spain: ?DLDW

Referee

Sandro Schärer of Switzerland will be the referee for Scotland v Spain.

Stadium

Scotland v Spain will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow.

Kick-off and channel

Scotland v Spain kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 28 March in the UK. The game is being shown on Viaplay Sports 1.

In the US, kick-off time is 3:45pm ET / 12:45pm PT. The match will be shown on Fox Sports, Fubo, ViX+ and FS1 in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

