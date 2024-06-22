Scotland vs Hungary live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free

Can Scott McTominay help guide Scotland out of a major championship group for the first time?

Looking for a Scotland vs Hungary live stream? We've got you covered. Scotland vs Hungary is free on BBC One/BBC iPlayer in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.

Scotland vs Hungary live stream Date: Sunday, June 23

Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT

FREE STREAM: BBC iPlayer

After a debilitating 5-1 opening-night defeat to Germany, Scotland put in a much-improved showing second time out in drawing 1-1 with Switzerland. Scott McTominay's deflected strike gave the Tartan Army the advantage but successive mistakes from Grant Hanley and Anthony Ralston presented Xherdan Shaqiri with the chance to equalise. Steve Clarke's side know a win all but guarantees a knockout spot for the first time in major tournament history.

Despite losing 2-0 to the Euro 2024 hosts last time out to register two defeats in two, Hungary put in a fine showing and should have levelled on the hour mark after Barnabas Varga wasted a very presentable chance to equalise. Manager Marco Rossi knows nothing but a win is enough for his side to make the last 16 for the second time since 1972, but results elsewhere will need to go the Magyars' way if they're to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.

Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.

Scotland vs Hungary kick-off and TV channel

Scotland vs Hungary kick-off is at 8pm BST on Sunday, June 23 in the UK. The game is free to watch on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary for FREE in the UK

Referee

Facundo Tello of Argentina will be the referee for Scotland vs Hungary. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.

Stadium

Scotland vs Hungary will be played at the MHPArena in Stuttgart. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.

International Euro 2024 TV rights

What channel is Euro 2024 on?

UK

All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.

USA

In the USA, you can watch most Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels. Do bear in mind, however, that five group games are exclusive to ViX and FuboTV.

If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.

Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)

FuboTV (7-day free trial)

Canada

Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.

TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)

Australia

Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.

New Zealand

In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.