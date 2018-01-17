Sean Dyche used to eat live worms, according to former team-mate

Dyche was at Bristol City from 1997 to 1999, during which time he helped the Robins to promotion to Division One.

Ex-Denmark international Soren Andersen spent a season at Ashton Gate in 1998/99, and claims Dyche had a strange old habit of plucking worms off the ground to eat during training.

“He had exactly the same voice," Andersen revealed to Danish podcast Fodboldministeriet. "Maybe the voice comes from eating rainworms [earthworms], because every time we trained, he used to eat rainworms."

The show host was left aghast by the claims, but Andersen was deadly serious.

He continued: "Yes, he did. It was horrible, I’ve never experienced anything like it. It was like: ‘Whoops, there’s a rainworm’ and then he ate it.

"It was a bit disgusting and very strange. He was a good player, and I enjoyed being around him, but the thing with the worms was really strange.

"There was always these worms around. And everybody always commented on it as being disgusting and complained a bit.

"So I think maybe it was as a kind of a provocation, and to show us that it wasn’t something we should focus on or care about, he just ate one or two."

We look forward to Dyche's pre-match press conference ahead of the Manchester United game, where he'll surely be asked about it. Gulp...

