Serie B club Avellino fined €1,000 because of sarcastic stadium announcement

Avellino beat Perugia 2-0 on Monday to move up to 16th in the Serie B table – but it hasn't all been smooth sailing for them.

The stadium announcer inside the Stadio Partenio-Adriano Lombardi was apparently less than impressed with the match official's decision to add on seven minutes at the end of the game.

Now, though, his sarcastic comments about the fourth official's decision have landed the club with a bill to pay.

The disciplinary report read: "The stadium announcer, in the course of a communication to the public, was sarcastic about the injury time added on by the match referee in the second half."

What a great decision by Serie A *sarcastic applause* ... (Please don't fine us.)

