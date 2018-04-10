Arsenal's Mesut Ozil 'honoured' after baby in India is named after him

Mehd was born on December 29 last year in Kerala, India.

Arsenal decided to go and meet the family, who have shown themselves to be very keen supporters of the north London club indeed.

"As a kid I was always interested in sports but my main interest was always Arsenal," Ul-Haq said in an official club video. "When I was a kid I loved Arsenal's red and white jersey.

"The moment my wife got pregnant, everyone was planning that if it was a boy, we'd name him after someone from Arsenal.

"Some were saying Arsene Wenger but I have to consider some (other) facts as well because I'm a religious man and I was looking for Muslim names that currently play for Arsenal.

"My second choice was Elneny. But of course Ozil was my priority. I'm a big fan of Ozil, the way he creates chances, he sees spaces other players don't see. I discussed with my friends and family and everyone was like: 'It's OK, it's fine, it's your decision.'"

Ozil's Twitter account shared the video with the comment: "Great honour to be the inspiration for the name of this child, sending my best wishes back to India and all the best for Mehd Ozil.

"Hope Mehd will assist his family with lots of smiles and memories in the years to come."

Reports that young Medh has gone missing during his latest feeding session are unconfirmed.

