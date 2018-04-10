More madness in Greece: Panathinaikos players go on strike over unpaid wages

According to reports in Greece, Panathinaikos's players have told club president Vasilis Konstantinou that they won't return until they see some money in their accounts. The squad reportedly haven't been remunerated since October.

Panathinaikos have been in financial turmoil since September, when owner Giannis Alafouzos left the club due to his own money woes.

This is the latest in a long line of issues for the 20-time Greek champions, who already owe €498,322 to former defender Jens Wemmer in unpaid wages and were hit with a three-point fine because of it.

Earlier this season, Panathinaikos were deducted two points over crowd trouble and currently sit 11th in the 16-team Greek Superleague.

This is the latest in a string of bizzare moments in Greece as a whole: Olympiakos have just replaced manager Oscar Garcia with Portuguese coach Pedro Martins, who will take charge in the summer.

Former Brighton manager Garcia quit last week after the club's president Evangelos Marinakis sent the entire first-team squad on holiday for the rest of the season because of poor performances.

That came weeks after the Greek Superleague was suspended entirely following the unruly pitch invasion of armed PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis. FIFA had threatened Greece with suspension if it didn't take "proper actions by the competent bodies to eradicate all sorts of violence in order to guarantee the smooth running of the national competitions".

