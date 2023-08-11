Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace live stream and match preview, Saturday 12 August, 3pm BST

Looking for a Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace live stream? We've got you covered. Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after two seasons away, and welcome Crystal Palace to Bramall Lane for their first game of the season.

Things aren't too positive at United at the moment, with star player Iliman Ndiaye leaving for Marseille and Sander Berge set to join Burnley. Their starting team is, arguably, weaker now than it was in the Championship. Regardless, they're back in the big time, and they'll certainly scrap for every point under Paul Heckingbottom.

Palace, meanwhile, are beginning their first campaign since 2013/14 without Wilfried Zaha among their ranks, following his departure to Galatasaray in the summer. Roy Hodgson is still in charge, though, and will want to get the best out of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise - if he stays - this season to climb further up the table.

Kick-off is at 3pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team news

Sheffield United will be without a host of players for their opening game. Rhian Brewster, Ismaila Coulibaly and Jayden Bogle are all expected to return in September from injury, while the extent of John Fleck's and Rhys Norrington-Davies' problems aren't clear yet.

Ollie McBurnie, Oliver Norwood and Daniel Jebbison could all return for the game on Saturday, though United might decide not to risk them.

For Crystal Palace, new signing Matheus Franca won't make the squad, after arriving at the club with an injury. Michael Olise and Will Hughes are also both ruled out of the game, while Tyrick Mitchell is a doubt after being taken off as a precautionary measure during a pre-season game.

Form

Sheffield United earned automatic promotion from the Championship last season after finishing second by Burnley, and would snap anyone's hand off for surviving their first season back in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are hoping of finally breaking into the top half of the table this season, after coming 11th last term.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace. His assistants will be Lee Betts and Akil Howson, with Sam Allison the fourth official. Tony Harrington is the VAR, with Eddie Smart the assistant VAR.

Stadium

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace will be played at the 32,050-capacity Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Kick-off and channel

Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace kick-off is at 3pm BST on Saturday 12 August in the UK. The game is not being shown live in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 10am ET / 7am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and TNT Sports are the two main players, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2023/24.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing all 380 games in the season. A fuboTV subscription also lets you watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2023/24 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.