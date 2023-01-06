Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United live stream and match preview, Saturday 7 January, 6pm GMT

Looking for a Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United live stream? We've got you covered. Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United is being shown in the UK on BBC One. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Newcastle (opens in new tab) strengthened their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League this week, holding Arsenal (opens in new tab) to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Without a trophy since 1955, the Magpies will be targeting a deep run in the FA Cup this season.

Sheffield Wednesday are flying high in League One and will be looking to pull off an upset here.

Kick-off is at 6pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Newcastle will have to make do without Jonjo Shelvey, Alexander Isak, Matt Targett, Paul Dummett and Emil Krafth.

Sheffield Wednesday will again have to make do without the experienced Barry Bannan for this clash with the Magpies.

Form

Newcastle have now gone 15 games without defeat in all competitions, with their last loss coming back on September 1.

Sheffield Wednesday are on a long unbeaten run themselves, having strung together 17 consecutive matches without losing.

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United.

Stadium

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United will be played at the 39,732-capacity Hillsborough.

Kick-off and channel

Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United kick-off is at 6pm GMT on Saturday 7 January in the UK. The game is being shown on BBC One.

In the US, kick-off time is 1pm ET / 10am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.