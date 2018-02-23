Shelbourne release new kit remembering their 16-year-old star Izzy Dezu

Izzy Dezu tragically passed away after falling ill in an Under-16 match against St Kevin's Boys on 12 December 2017. The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) told the BBC that he was "widely regarded as one of the most promising players at this age level in the country".

To pay homage to Dezu ahead of Shelbourne's League of Ireland opener against UCD on Friday night, the club have unveiled their new home kit which has his name on the front.

Following Dezu's passing, Shelbourne are proactively trying to prevent future on-pitch tragedies by offering cardiac screening to their youth players.

