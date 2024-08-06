Sky Sports+: Everything you need to know about the NEW Sky Sports service

Sky Sports already shows wall-to-wall football throughout the season – and the UK network is about to get even bigger, with the launch of Sky Sports+.

The brand new service goes live this Thursday (August 8), just in time for the new EFL season. That gets underway on Friday night as Blackburn host Derby and Preston host Sheffield United in the Championship, and EFL newcomers Chesterfield entertain Swindon in League Two.

All of those games will be shown live, and that's just the beginning. Here, FourFourTwo takes you through everything you need to know about Sky Sports+.

Sky Sports+ is the place to be for the start of the 2024/25 EFL season (Image credit: Alamy)

VIDEO: EA FC 25 Upgrades: slip passes, dribbling, pass accuracy, professional fouls

Sky Sports+: Everything you need to know

Confirming the launch of Sky Sports+ – which incorporates streaming and a dedicated TV channel – Sky Sports said:

"Sky Sports+ will simply drop into the existing Sky experience across Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q and NOW, so customers don't need to do a thing to enjoy the extra sport."

As part of the package, Sky Sports+ will broadcast every match from the opening weekend's action in all three EFL divisions – the first time this has ever been done. Every EFL club will be featured live more than 20 times a season, with the new broadcasting deal worth £935m over a five-year period.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Elland Road, home of Leeds, who were on TV more than 30 times last season – how often will they play in front of the cameras this time around? (Image credit: Alamy)

Highlights from the EFL's opening weekend include title hopefuls Leeds taking on newly promoted Portsmouth in the Championship; Ryan Reynolds and co. welcoming Wycombe to Wrexham as the Welsh outfit return to League One for the first time in 19 years; and 2023/24 National League play-off winners Bromley making their League debut with a trip to Harrogate in League Two. There's 36 EFL games to enjoy altogether from Friday to Monday (although you might need a few screens to catch the whole lot...).

The excitement doesn't stop there, though. On top of the constant, dizzying, year-long, endless football, Sky Sports + will show every match from rugby league's Super League, as well as providing coverage of tennis and golf – and access to Sky Sports' array of documentaries.

More from FourFourTwo

GAME GONE? Newly promoted club sack manager after ONE match of new season

QUIZ! Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?

IN THE MAG Season Preview! 140 teams rated PLUS 51 things we’re excited for in 2024/25, Kudus, Cech, Schmeichel, Grobbelaar and more!