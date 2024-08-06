Sky Sports+: Everything you need to know about the NEW Sky Sports service

By
published

A whole lot more live football is coming to Sky Sports in 2024/25!

Sky Sports microphones at Lingfield Park on January 04, 2019 in Lingfield, England.
(Image credit: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Sky Sports already shows wall-to-wall football throughout the season – and the UK network is about to get even bigger, with the launch of Sky Sports+.

The brand new service goes live this Thursday (August 8), just in time for the new EFL season. That gets underway on Friday night as Blackburn host Derby and Preston host Sheffield United in the Championship, and EFL newcomers Chesterfield entertain Swindon in League Two.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...