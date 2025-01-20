Quiz! Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?

Our latest quiz is all about your knowledge of the top four division in the English football

Here&#039;s one team to get you started...
Here's one team to get you started... (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another day, another football quiz and as we get ready for the 2024/25 season, we're asking you to name all 92 clubs in the top four divisions of English football. 

Remembering each and every one of the 92 is never as easy as it sounds, especially as it changes every year. And what's more, you're against the clock for this one. 

So how many can you get?

QUIZ Can you name all 92 stadiums in the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two, for 2024/25?

Starting with the Premier League champions, your mission today is to go down the leagues and see if you can name four divisions worth of teams. 

We've put 15 minutes on the clock, and you have 92 teams to name.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.

You can get a hint, too. Just press the button and Kwizly will give you the next letter you're looking for. Good luck!

