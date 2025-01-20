Quiz! Can you name the 92 clubs in England's top four leagues for 2024/25?
Our latest quiz is all about your knowledge of the top four division in the English football
Another day, another football quiz and as we get ready for the 2024/25 season, we're asking you to name all 92 clubs in the top four divisions of English football.
Remembering each and every one of the 92 is never as easy as it sounds, especially as it changes every year. And what's more, you're against the clock for this one.
So how many can you get?
Starting with the Premier League champions, your mission today is to go down the leagues and see if you can name four divisions worth of teams.
We've put 15 minutes on the clock, and you have 92 teams to name.
Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your friends.
You can get a hint, too. Just press the button and Kwizly will give you the next letter you're looking for. Good luck!
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here
Can't see this quiz? Play it here
More football quizzes
Quiz! Can you name the top 100 clubs in FA Cup history?
Quiz! Can you name every club to win Serie A?
Quiz! Can you name the club these players ALL played for?
Quiz! Can you guess the team from the line-ups' nationalities?
Quiz! Can you recite every word of John Barnes' World In Motion rap?
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.