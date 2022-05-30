Soccer Aid 2022: Who are the managers at Soccer Aid this year?

Soccer Aid 2022 kicks off on June 12 to raise money for Unicef – and it's uniting some of the biggest stars in the world.

Now in its 11th edition, the charity game is set to feature the likes of Cafu, Andrea Pirlo and Mark Noble on the field, while the names in the dugouts are just as famous as the stars on the pitch.

Here's who steps into the hot seats this time – and here's everything you need to know about the charity spectacular.

Soccer Aid 2022: Who is the England manager this time?

(Image credit: PA)

This year, England are co-managed by Harry Redknapp and Emma Hayes.

Redknapp is a Soccer Aid veteran by now, having managed both the England side and the Rest of the World line-up – while his son, Sky Sports pundit, Jamie – has appeared on the field for the England team.

'Arry had a fantastic career in the Premier League, managing the likes of West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton, QPR and perhaps most notably, an iconic Portsmouth side to the FA Cup. His last managerial stint – outside of charity matches – was Birmingham City, five years ago.

Hayes is meanwhile is still in the peak of her career, having just lifted a third WSL title on the trot with the unstoppable Chelsea. This will be her first Soccer Aid, though the Blues boss is recognisable to viewers on ITV as a pundit from Euro 2020. Hayes becomes the first woman to have managed a team in the charity game.

In the England coaching staff, goalkeeping legend David Seaman will be lending his expertise, while Line on Duty star, Vicky McClure, will also be a coach.

Soccer Aid 2022: Who is the Rest of the World manager this time?

(Image credit: Getty)

On the Rest of the World team, footballing royalty steps into the dugout, as Arsene Wenger takes charge of the side for his first-ever Soccer Aid.

Now working as a global director for FIFA, Wenger is best-known as being manager of Arsenal for 26 years between 1996 and 2018. During that period, the Frenchman won three titles – one of which was completed unbeaten – and seven FA Cups, which is still a record for any manager.

Lifelong Gooner Idris Elba takes on the role of a lifetime as Wenger's righthand man in the coaching staff, while former Liverpool, Tottenham and Coventry striker Robbie Keane is in the dugout, too.