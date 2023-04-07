Southampton v Man City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Southampton v Man City live stream and match preview, Saturday April 8, 5.30pm BST

Southampton v Man City live stream and match preview

Looking for a Southampton v Man City live stream? We've got you covered. Southampton v Man City is on Sky Sports in the UK. In the UK from abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Southampton will be looking to produce a gargantuan upset when they face defending Premier League champions Manchester City at St. Mary’s.

Saints are propping up the table after a four-match winless run, but there is still time for a survival push as they are only four points from safety.

It won’t be easy against City, though, as Pep Guardiola’s men are on a formidable run of seven straight wins in all competitions and have scored 17 goals in their last three outings.

The champions are doing everything they can to keep the pressure on leaders Arsenal, but remain eight points behind the Gunners in second, albeit with a game in hand.

City won the first meeting this season 4-0 at the Etihad, but Saints then knocked the Citizens out of the League Cup in January with a shock 2-0 victory at St. Mary’s.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Armel Bella-Kotchap, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento are out for Saints, while Che Adams and Mohammed Salisu are nursing knocks.

Phil Foden is out for City, but Erling Haaland could return to the fold after missing the last game against Liverpool as he regains fitness following a groin injury.

Form

Southampton: LDLDW

Manchester City: WWWWW

Referee

Robert Jones is the referee for Southampton v Man City.

Stadium

Southampton v Man City will be played at St. Mary’s in Southampton.

Kick-off and channel

Southampton v Man City is on Sky Sports Main Events and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. It kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.