Spain vs Georgia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 for free
La Roja's perfect record takes on the new tournament darlings
Looking for a Spain vs Georgia live stream? We've got you covered. Spain vs Georgia is free on ITV1/ITVX in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch Euro 2024 free from anywhere.
Date: Sunday, June 30
Kick-off: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT
FREE STREAM: ITVX
Spain went three out of three in topping the pre-tournament group of death (B, if you were keeping up) and absolutely purred in doing so. Yet this is what Spain usually do, right before stinking the place out in the knockout rounds with a profligate display in front of goal – see the last two World Cups and Euro 2016 if you don't believe us. Can captain Alvaro Morata lead his side from the front with goals?
Georgia are, quite simply, the Euro 2024 darlings. Having run Türkiye and Czechia pretty close in the first two group games, the Crusaders disposed of favourites Portugal 2-0 with a vibrant display best exemplified by Napoli's PSG target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia early goal. They've got some harrowing defeats to avenge, too – they lost by an aggregate score of 10-2 to la Roja in qualifying – but this is knockout football and momentum is a funny thing.
Kick-off is at 8pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are.
Spain vs Georgia kick-off and TV channel
Spain vs Georgia kick-off is at 8pm BST on Sunday, June 30 in the UK. The game is free to watch on ITV1/ITVX.
In the US, kick-off time is 12pm ET / 9am PT. The match will be shown on FOX in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
You can take a look at all the Euro 2024 kick-off times and the full Euro 2024 fixture schedule here.
How to watch Spain vs Georgia for FREE in the UK
You can watch a Spain vs Georgia live stream for free on the ITVX streaming service (with a valid TV Licence). The match is also free-to-air on ITV1 at 8pm on Sunday, June 30. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.
Travelling outside the UK? Don't worry – as we explain below, you can watch it live or on-demand with the help of a VPN
Use a VPN to watch FREE from anywhere
Spain vs Georgia is free on ITVX for viewers in the UK. Outside the UK? No problem. If you're away from home and want to tune into ITVX as normal, you can use a VPN so that you don't get blocked by the broadcaster.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there but, for Euro 2024, FourFourTwo recommends:
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee and 24/7 support. Go get it!
NordVPN is basically a tap-in:
1. Install it: NordVPN
2. Fire it up and choose your service. So, if you want to watch a UK streaming service, choose the UK server.
3. Enjoy the game. Open up ITVX and watch the stream.
Referee
François Letexier of France will be the referee for Spain vs Georgia. You can find out more about the Euro 2024 referees here.
Stadium
Spain vs Georgia will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne. Take a look at all of the Euro 2024 stadiums and see how it ranks.
International Euro 2024 TV rights
What channel is Euro 2024 on?
UK
All of the games are free to view in the UK, either on the BBC or ITV.
USA
In the USA, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams on Fox – knockout games will be shown on the Fox or FS1 cable channels.
If you don't have cable, you can use services such as Sling and FuboTV to get the Fox channels.
- Sling Blue ($20.00 first month)
- FuboTV (7-day free trial)
Canada
Bell Media and TVA Sports has the rights to Euro 2024 in Canada.
- TVA Sports ($17.99/mon or $179.99/year)
Australia
Optus Sport will show all Euro 2024 games in Australia.
- Optus Sport ($24.99/$199.99)
New Zealand
In New Zealand, you can watch all Euro 2024 games for free on TVNZ and the TVNZ Plus streaming service.
Disclaimer
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
